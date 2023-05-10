Missouri Legislature backs effort to let high school athletes score endorsement deals

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri high school athletes who sign up to play in-state for a college or university could soon start bringing in the cash from endorsement deals.

The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill that would update its NIL, or name, image, and likeness law. State Representative Kurtis Gregory, a former Mizzou football player, is leading the effort that would also let coaches and school employees negotiate endorsement deals for college athletes.

“When NIL was first up and in its infancy and so we started bringing it on and what we’re doing this year is really modernizing the program and really puts us to the top as far as NIL legislation across the country. And I want to make certain that our Missouri colleges and university have every tool in their tool belt to go out and recruit the nation’s best and brightest,” says Gregory.

