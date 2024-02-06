Missouri Learning Forward selects Charlie Bacon for top educator honor

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton High School Biology Educator, Mr. Charlie Bacon, has been selected by the Executive Board of Missouri Learning Forward as a 2024 honoree for the Outstanding Educator award. Mr. Bacon was nominated for this award by Dr. Johannah Baugher, who serves as the Director of Academics for the Trenton R-IX School District. Mr. Bacon’s nomination was evaluated against educators across the state of Missouri and endured an extensive selection process, which included this excerpt:

“I can attest that Mr. Bacon holds high expectations for his students and, without question, scaffolds the learning process to ensure student success. His presentation of content is fluid, natural, and delivered as a conversation. Students respect him, and years after they have long left his classroom, still remember the measures he went to in order to ensure content mastery. Not only does Mr. Bacon excel in the classroom, he is a valued member of the district learning community.”

Trenton High School Principal, Mr. Chris Hodge, shared that, “Mr. Bacon serves the Trenton R-IX School District as a high school science teacher and boys wrestling coach. Mr. Bacon approaches his professional duties with an energy and passion that is second to none. Charlie constantly gets his students/athletes to achieve at a high level by creating an engaging atmosphere and developing positive relationships. Charlie is a tremendous mentor to our younger teachers and serves on our building leadership committee. Mr. Bacon is truly deserving of this recognition.”

Mr. Bacon will be honored as part of an Awards Reception hosted by Missouri Learning Forward to celebrate his outstanding commitment to professional learning and student achievement at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at the Tan-Tar-A Conference Center in Osage Beach, Missouri. The reception will include light hors d’oeuvres.

Dr. Baugher commented, “The Trenton R-IX School District is beyond blessed to have Mr. Charlie Bacon as an educator in our district’s learning community. His teaching is exemplary across all standards and truly embodies the district’s mission to ‘Inspire Excellence: Each Student – Every Day’.”

Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Daniel Gott, added, “Mr. Bacon has been a valued teacher and coach in the Trenton R-IX School District for many years. He goes above and beyond to reach all students in a way that is not only relevant but also engaging. His hard work, relatability, and passion for teaching are just a few of the many reasons he is so respected by students, staff, and the community. We are extremely fortunate to have Mr. Bacon as an educator in our district. He is well-deserving of this honor.”

