Missouri law enforcement gets set for 38th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri

The Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri, founded by the Missouri Police Chiefs Association 37 years ago, will begin on May 22 and will continue through Friday, June 2 in Columbia.

Law Enforcement officers from around the state will be running the torch to raise awareness for SOMO and the 2023 State Summer Games. The State Summer Games will be held in Columbia, June 2-4. The culmination of the Torch Run – the lighting of the Flame of Hope – will take place during the Opening Ceremony, which is scheduled for Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. at the MizzouRec on the campus of the University of Missouri.

More than 850 runners from 102 agencies in the state will participate. The runners will complete 36 different routes and cover nearly 900 miles.

Area Torch Run routes will be May 24th at the courthouse in Kirksville at 8 am and from OnShore to Sonic in Macon at am. Routes May 31st will be from Simpson Park to the fire station in Chillicothe at 9 am, at the courthouse in Gallatin at 11:30 am, and at the Cameron Police Department at 1 pm. The Torch Run will also be at the Park Baptist Church in Brookfield on June 1st at 1 pm.

The culmination of the Torch Run will be the lighting of the Flame of Hope, which will be held at the Opening Ceremony at the Mizzou Rec on the campus of the University of Missouri on June 2nd at 7 pm.

If you have questions or would like more information regarding the Law Enforcement Torch Run, visit this link or contact Crystal Schuster, Sr. Director of Community Development, at [email protected] or (573) 469-7839.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics is an annual event. The guiding purpose of the event is to raise funds and awareness for SOMO. Special Olympics is law enforcement’s charity of choice, not only in Missouri, but worldwide.

Missouri Law Enforcement agencies regularly raise more than $1 million per year for SOMO through various fundraising initiatives including the Polar Plunge®, selling Torch Run T-shirts, and organizing special events such as the World’s Largest Truck Convoy and Tip-A-Cop events.

“Our law enforcement officers have been the most amazing supporters of SOMO for many years, and their unending efforts in raising funds for our athletes is like nothing else I’ve ever seen,” Schuster said. “It’s amazing to watch these officers from across the state take time out of their busy schedules to raise awareness for our SOMO athletes. They are some of the most selfless people I have ever met, and I am forever grateful for all they do.”

In 2022, Missouri’s Torch Run was recognized as No. 8 in the world based on gross dollars raised. 133 law enforcement agencies across the state raised more than $1.4 million.

For the most up-to-date information on the 2023 State Summer Games, make sure you download the mobile app!

