Missouri launches new benefits and resource portal for veterans and military members

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Missouri Veterans Commission announces the launch of the Missouri Benefits and Resource Portal. In collaboration with the Missouri Department of Economic Development Office of the Missouri Military Advocate, MVC created the portal to serve as an informational tool and service guide to help Veterans find potential benefits and local resources.

“The Missouri Benefits and Resource Portal is a great step toward helping military members and their families learn about the assistance available to them in their own backyard,” MVC Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff said. “We expect the site will continue to evolve and become more interactive, and we look forward to continued collaboration with the DED team in the future.”

“Missouri is a great place to live for service members, military families, and Veterans,” said Missouri Military Advocate Joe Driskill. “The state has a lot to offer in terms of military and Veteran benefits and resources, and we want to make it easier to find this important information. We were glad to have the opportunity to work with the Missouri Veterans Commission on the web portal and look forward to promoting it throughout Missouri.”

The initiative for a one-stop-shop for Veteran resources began after a University of Central Missouri research project commissioned by the Office of the Missouri Military Advocate. The project resulted in a 32-page document titled “A Comprehensive Analysis of Missouri’s Efforts to Improve the Quality of Life for Military Service Members and their Families,” which recommended a centralized website.

The portal can be found on the Missouri Veterans Commission website. Updates will be made as new resources become available.

Related