Missouri inventory of hogs and pigs from the USDA

Missouri inventory of all hogs and pigs on March 1, 2018, was 3.45 million head, up 1 percent from December 1, 2017, and up 11 percent from last year.

Breeding inventory, at 455,000 head, was up 5,000 from the previous quarter and up 10,000 from last year. Market hog inventory, at 3.00 million head, was up

2 percent from last quarter and up 13 percent from last year.

The December-February 2018 pig crop, at 2.28 million head, was up 3 percent from 2017. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 225,000 head, up 5,000 from a year ago. The average pigs saved per litter was 10.15 for the December-February period, compared with 10.05 last year.

Like this: Like Loading...