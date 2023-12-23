Missouri husband and wife sentenced for possessing child pornography

U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry sentenced a man from Jefferson County, Missouri to nine years in prison for possessing and sharing child pornography with his wife.

Judge Perry also ordered David John Dohrman to pay $6,000 in restitution to victims who appeared in the images. Judge Perry sentenced Dohrman’s wife, Jacquelin Michelle Dohrman, to seven years in prison last month.

David Dohrman, 52, and Jacquelin Dohrman, now 49, pleaded guilty in June to one count of possession of child pornography.

David Dohrman admitted searching for and downloading child pornography and sending a video containing child sexual abuse material to his wife on Oct. 1, 2020. The couple shared child pornography in chats and discussed a young girl they’d seen in a restaurant. The video they shared resulted in a tip from Facebook to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A St. Louis County Police Department detective then obtained a court-approved search warrant for the Dohrman’s home.

The St. Louis County Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.