Missouri House launches investigation about governor’s revenge porn allegation

The Missouri House has unanimously voted to launch an investigation about Governor Greitens allegedly taking a violating photo of his mistress in 2015.

Jefferson City Republican State Rep. Jay Barnes, who is heading the investigative committee, says the panel hopes to finish its investigation in 40 days and submit its recommendations.

A St. Louis grand jury indictment against the Republican governor involves Greitens allegedly taking the picture without the woman’s permission and transmitting the image. Prosecutors have admitted they don’t have the photograph but plan to get it.

