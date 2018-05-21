Missouri House holds historic special session

History was made Friday night in Jefferson City when Missouri lawmakers called themselves into a special session for the first time. The House, which is considering disciplinary actions against Governor Eric Greitens, met Friday night for about five minutes in the special session, then adjourned.

House Speaker Todd Richardson tells Capitol reporters it’s unclear when the full House will return.

The House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight will meet on Tuesday morning. A resolution was read into the record informing the Senate that the House has convened and is ready for consideration of its business.

