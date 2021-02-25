Missouri House committee approves bills to regulate religious boarding schools

Reddit Share Pin Share 10 Shares

A state House committee has voted unanimously today to pass two bills that aim to keep tabs on unregulated faith-based boarding schools in Missouri.

Former students from across the country attended a recent hearing and talked about getting beaten, being starved, restrained, forced to eat their own vomit, and put in isolation for days or even months.

The legislation, sponsored by Republican Rudy Veit of Wardsville and Democrat Keri Ingle of Lee’s Summit, would require background checks for all employees and volunteers of these schools. They would also require the schools to provide medical records of all residents, agree to safety inspections, and notify the state of their existence. The bills head to another House committee for consideration.

