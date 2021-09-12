Missouri Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a 19-year old Antioch, Illinois teenager was arrested early Saturday evening, September 11, 2021, in Harrison County.

Elkanah Gahimaand was accused of felony counts of resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of injury, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of burglary tools. Gahima also was accused of misdemeanor exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles an hour or more, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and failure to drive in the right lane of a highway with two or more lanes in the same direction. Gahima was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A La Plata resident, 29-year old Jacob Cook, was arrested Saturday night in Adair County on Macon County warrants accusing him of forgery and arson. Cook also was accused of possession of ten grams or less of marijuana. He was taken to the Adair County Jail.

