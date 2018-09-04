Missouri Highway Patrol reports Labor Day statistics down by 50%

The Highway Patrol has released the statistics of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Patrol reports that statewide there were 258 traffic crashes, 92 injuries, five fatalities, and 97 arrests for driving while intoxicated. The fatalities included two in Jefferson County and two in Saint Charles County investigated by the Patrol and one in Springfield investigated by the Springfield Police Department. Totals for the 2018 Labor Day holiday are down significantly compared to 2017. In Missouri, 11 people died and 265 were injured in 941 traffic crashes over the 2017 Labor Day holiday.



The Patrol notes another fatality west of Neosho was discovered Monday, and the actual date of the crash is unknown. Last year there were 11 fatalities during the Labor Day holiday weekend. Boating statistics statewide included nine crashes, three injuries, and 15 arrests for boating while intoxicated.

The Labor Day counting period began Friday evening at 6 o’clock and ended Monday night at 11:59.