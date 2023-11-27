Missouri Highway Patrol reports 88 crashes, no fatalities, in northern Missouri over Thanksgiving holiday

During the extended Thanksgiving holiday period, Highway Patrol units in northern Missouri were busy responding to 88 vehicle accidents, resulting in injuries to 29 people.

There were no fatalities reported in these incidents. The increase in accidents was primarily due to challenging weather conditions, with snow and slick roads prevalent on Saturday and Sunday.

The report, which combines data from Highway Patrol divisions based in St. Joseph and Macon, also highlights that there were ten arrests made for alleged driving while intoxicated (DWI) between Wednesday and midnight on Sunday.

In a broader statewide context, Missouri Highway Patrol troopers investigated four fatal crashes, that led to the loss of four lives. This figure is a decrease compared to the eight fatalities recorded during the same period last year. The recent fatalities included residents from Independence, Rich Hill, Saint Charles, and Saint Louis.