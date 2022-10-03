Missouri Governor grants 26 pardons during September, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

For September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

Scott Hohlt Deren Creek Shontai Carter Mary Link-Ishmael Paul Helms Bruce Wilson Terry Wilson Joseph Slobodnik Jake Daniels Kellie Estey-Hilderbrand Michelle Dickey Jeffrey Tresler Victoria Peete Michelle Bailey-Bally Michelle Payne Michael Joyce Curtis Simpson David Chapin Donna Holly Dwayne Yearns Loyd Moore Stephanie Myrick-Fisher Joseph Pataky Clint McNeece Roland Wren Bruce Glastetter