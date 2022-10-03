Missouri Governor grants 26 pardons during September, 2022

State News October 3, 2022 KTTN News
Pardon Granted news graphic
For September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. Scott Hohlt
  2. Deren Creek
  3. Shontai Carter
  4. Mary Link-Ishmael
  5. Paul Helms
  6. Bruce Wilson
  7. Terry Wilson
  8. Joseph Slobodnik
  9. Jake Daniels
  10. Kellie Estey-Hilderbrand
  11. Michelle Dickey
  12. Jeffrey Tresler
  13. Victoria Peete
  14. Michelle Bailey-Bally
  15. Michelle Payne
  16. Michael Joyce
  17. Curtis Simpson
  18. David Chapin
  19. Donna Holly
  20. Dwayne Yearns
  21. Loyd Moore
  22. Stephanie Myrick-Fisher
  23. Joseph Pataky
  24. Clint McNeece
  25. Roland Wren
  26. Bruce Glastetter
