Missouri General Assembly to honor service of Missouri’s Vietnam Veterans

In 2012, former State Representatives Pat Conway and Paul Fitzwater filed legislation that would establish “Vietnam Veterans Day” in the State of Missouri; a day that would be set aside for Missouri residents to remember and recognize the courage and unwavering patriotism of those valiant men and women of the armed forces of the United States who served during the Vietnam War.

This year is the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War and Members of the Missouri General Assembly want to honor and recognize the service of the state’s Vietnam veterans at a special commemoration ceremony on April 25 in the Missouri State Capitol.

General Assembly members are asking any Vietnam-era veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, to make plans to attend the special ceremony in Jefferson City. The ceremony is meant to honor veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, April 25 at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Rotunda of the State Capitol Building. Participants are also invited to attend a reception in the Third Floor Rotunda at 8 a.m. Veterans interested in attending the ceremony have until April 10 to RSVP.

Veterans or their family members can RSVP online at this website, or call the Missouri Veterans Commission at 573-522-4228 or 573-522-1421.

The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration is an ongoing, 13-year event. The commemoration was launched on Memorial Day 2012 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The event extends through Veterans Day 2025.