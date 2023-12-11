Missouri gains EPA funds for job training

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the selection of Cornerstones of Care to receive a total of $458,358 for environmental job training programs, as part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda.

The grants, through the EPA’s Brownfields Job Training Program, will assist in recruiting, training, and placing workers for community revitalization and cleanup projects at brownfield sites across Missouri.

Cornerstones of Care is set to receive funding to train 50 students, aiming to place at least 25 in environmental jobs. The program offers 180 hours of instruction covering topics like 40-hour HAZWOPER, Eco-Community Build Action, Forestry Restoration, Landscape Restoration, Environmental Data Analysis, and more. Collaborations include those with Heartland Conservation Alliance, Native Lands Restoration Collaboration, Bridging the Gap, Kaw Valley Engineering, and True North Outdoor.

EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister expressed pride in partnering with Cornerstones of Care, highlighting the opportunity to train under-resourced youth as future environmental leaders. The Brownfields Job Training Program provides essential skills and certifications for well-paying jobs in environmental sectors.

U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II (MO-5) emphasized the federal funding’s role in revitalizing underserved communities and strengthening the workforce. Despite being the only Missouri Representative voting for the infrastructure law, he remains committed to bipartisan solutions for Missouri’s Fifth Congressional District.

Merideth Rose, President and CEO of Cornerstones of Care, shared the excitement about the grant from the EPA. The partnership with Build Trybe will equip underserved youth in Kansas City with conservation skills, benefiting both the environment and the youth’s future.

The grants are geared towards creating a skilled workforce in communities involved in the assessment, cleanup, and reuse of brownfield sites. Participants often face employment barriers and come from historically underserved neighborhoods impacted by environmental justice issues.

The Biden-Harris administration emphasizes high-quality job training and workforce development as key to advancing economic opportunities in underserved communities. The FY 2024 Brownfields Job Training Program aligns with President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, aiming to deliver significant benefits to these communities.

Graduates from the Brownfields Job Training Program acquire various certifications, enhancing their marketability for long-term, high-quality environmental careers. These include certifications in lead and asbestos abatement, hazardous waste operations, mold remediation, environmental sampling, and more.

For additional details on the Brownfields Job Training Grant recipients, visit the EPA’s Brownfields Grant Fact Sheet Tool.