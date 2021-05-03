Missouri FFA Association awards Braymer FFA Chapter Gold Emblem, Top Chapter award

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Missouri FFA Association awarded Braymer FFA Chapter a Gold Emblem, a Top Chapter Award. Braymer was also recognized as the premier chapter in building communities and placed 6th out of 351 chapters. Only 10 percent of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year. The Braymer FFA advisor is Paige Brock. The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. FCS Financial sponsors this award.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

The Braymer FFA building community activities included a Teal Pumpkin Project, Caring for Healthcare, and a town scavenger hunt. The Teal Pumpkin Project provided the community with non-food items for trick-or-treaters with food allergies. FFA members shared information on food allergies and created alternatives to candy-like pencils, stickers, rings, and sunglasses. Caring for Healthcare was a week-long mission where students created gifts each day of the week to give frontline hospital employees. A town scavenger hunt provided the opportunity for members to visit local businesses and learn how they can support them.

The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

