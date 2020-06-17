Missouri FFA Association awards 26 with Honorary State FFA Degree

Missouri FFA Association has awarded 26 people with honorary state FFA degrees. Four of the recipients are from this area or have ties to the local vicinity.

The Missouri FFA Association named Shawn Coats of Braymer, an Honorary State FFA Degree recipient. Coats is a sales representative for Seitz Fundraising, a fundraising organization many FFA chapters utilize. He retired from Braymer High School, where for 29 years he was the agriculture instructor and Braymer FFA Chapter advisor. Coats graduated from Stet High School, Stet, in 1984, and attended the University of Missouri, Columbia.

The Missouri FFA Association named Cassie Cowles of Milan, an Honorary State FFA Degree recipient. Cowles has been an agriculture instructor and FFA advisor for 13 years. She taught for six years at Scotland County High School, four years at Kirksville Area Vocational Technical Center, and has taught the last three years at Milan C-2 High School. Cowles has served as Area 15 Missouri Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association president, vice president, and secretary-treasurer. In 2018, she was the regional winner of the Idea Unlimited for Agriculture Educators. In Cowles’ teaching career, she has advised many students attaining State FFA Degrees, American FFA Degrees, and state and national proficiency awards. She also helped students competing in the National FFA Agriscience Fair. Cowles has had students participate in the National FFA Band, National FFA Talent, and Missouri FFA Chorus. She also advised numerous students who are Missouri Agribusiness Academy graduates, with many who were selected to serve as ambassadors.

The Missouri FFA Association named Logan Demisch of Columbia, an Honorary State FFA Degree recipient. Demisch is an assistant receiving/yard manager at Menards. For six years, Demisch has served as the assistant supervisor of the waterfront at the State FFA Leadership Camp. In high school, Demisch was a member of the Trenton FFA Chapter and served as chaplain and treasurer.

The Missouri FFA Association named Linda Dietzschold of Chillicothe, an Honorary State FFA Degree recipient. Dietzschold is a branch office administrator with Edward Jones (including the Trenton office) and is the wife of Keith Dietzschold, executive secretary for the Missouri FFA Association. Since 1985, Dietzschold has been involved with FFA.

