Missouri farmer says Dicamba ruling is a blow to farmers

A Missouri farmer says the Ninth Circuit court ruling against three dicamba products is disappointing. Kyle Kirby grows corn and soybeans in southwest Missouri. He tells Brownfield Ag News, “We have to get that ruling reversed. You know, dicamba has become a part of our system here and we do use Engenia beans.”

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a ruling on June 3, 2020, that immediately canceled the registration of XtendiMax®, FeXapan®, and Engenia® primarily used in dicamba-resistant soybean, also known as Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® soybean.

Kirby says he would hate to think about going back to the way it was before the new products came out several years ago. The waterhemp is just relentless. We had no other way to control those so that’s critical for us.”

Kirby is a past president of the Missouri Corn Growers Association

