Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins will be the guest speaker at the Sullivan County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting on September 16th evening.

The meeting will be at the Milan Community Center. The Sullivan County Farm Bureau will provide dinner at 6 p.m. Sullivan County Farm Bureau members will also vote on county board members and discuss policy development.

Contact the Sullivan County Farm Bureau Office for more information on September 16th’s meeting at 660-265-4018.

