Missouri families receiving food stamps to get benefits extended

The USDA has approved the state’s request to extend the pandemic food stamp program benefits through August. Missouri households receiving SNAP benefits will automatically get the maximum benefits loaded onto their Electronic Bank Transfer card.

“I am very pleased Missourians will receive the maximum SNAP benefit for their household size during a month when families are buying needed items for the upcoming school year,” says Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Missouri Department of Social Services. “Those maximized SNAP benefits may allow families to spend their income on essential items their child needs for a successful return to the classroom, an important part of the ‘Show Me Strong’ Recovery Plan.”

As of June 30, nearly 373,000 Missouri households or 773,079 individuals receive Food Stamp/SNAP benefits.

