Missouri extends childcare subsidies for eligible school-aged kids not attending school in-person

The Missouri Department of Social Services is extending full-time childcare subsidy benefits through December 31 for eligible school-aged students who are not attending school in-person. A state press release today says CARES Act funding makes the additional financial aid possible for low-income working families.

Acting Director Jennifer Tidball says the state does not want to ask parents to choose between going to work and their own child’s safety. Families who need fulltime childcare for their school-aged children should contact the Family Support Division.

