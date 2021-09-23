Missouri experiencing more abnormally dry conditions than previous week

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Drought Monitor Map for this week shows more of Missouri is experiencing abnormally dry conditions than last week; however, the conditions in the Green Hills area look to be nearly the same. The map is based on conditions as of September 21st and was released the morning of September 23rd.

Abnormally dry conditions are shown for the northern parts of Mercer and Sullivan counties, about the western two-thirds of Putnam County, most of Linn and Caldwell counties, all of Livingston County, the southern part of Grundy County, and the southeastern part of Daviess County. There are still no abnormally dry conditions shown for Harrison County.

Other Northern Missouri counties experiencing abnormally dry conditions, at least in part, include Andrew, Buchanan, DeKalb, Clinton, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Macon, Randolph, Shelby, Monroe, and Ralls. Abnormally dry conditions have expanded in the central and southern parts of Missouri.

The map indicates 39.99% of the state is abnormally dry. That is up 12.32% from last week.

Trenton has received .97 inches of rain for September, which is 2.43 inches behind normal for the month. In the last week, .75 inches of rain was measured at Trenton. Year-to-date moisture at Trenton is 30.56 inches, which is .36 inches below normal.

