Missouri election filing period opens today for county, district, and statewide offices

Candidates begin filing today for county, district, and statewide offices.

The filing period continues until March 26. Candidates who file will have their names and party affiliation appear on the Missouri Primary election ballots on August 6.

County offices up for election this year include first and second-district commissioners, assessors, collector-treasurers, sheriffs, coroners, and public administrators. Committee people also can file starting today. The local filings for Grundy County offices are done with the Grundy County Clerk at the courthouse in Trenton.

Filings for district and state offices occur at the Secretary of State’s office at 600 West Main Street in Jefferson City.

These offices include U.S. Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, and Attorney General. All Missouri seats in the U.S. House (8) as well as all seats in the Missouri House (163) will be up for election. One-half of the state senate (17) will be elected this year as candidates file in odd-numbered Senate districts.

Also up for election is a six-year term for the 3rd district circuit court presiding judge serving the counties of Grundy, Mercer, Harrison, and Putnam. Similarly, candidates from other area counties file for circuit court presiding judge positions in the 9th and 43rd judicial circuits.

