Missouri DNR opens outdoor recreation grant applications

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks is now accepting applications for the seventh round of the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program. For 2024, a total of $224 million nationwide is available for outdoor recreation projects.

Eligible applicants include other state agencies and local governments, such as cities and counties. Also included are special purpose districts, such as park districts, located within or abutting a city with a population of at least 30,000 residents and located within a community that has been determined to be disadvantaged according to the federal Climate and Environmental Justice Screening Tool.

The maximum project request amount is $15 million and the minimum request $300,000. The deadline to submit a project application for this round is Feb. 16, 2024.

For more information about this program, and the application process, visit us at this link .

The ORLP is a grant program funded through the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service. Established in 2014, the ORLP is a nationally competitive grant program, funded through the Land and Water Conservation Fund which focuses on communities with little to no access to outdoor recreation opportunities in urban areas. The grant can be used for park projects to create new outdoor recreation spaces, reinvigorate existing parks and to form connections between people and the outdoors in economically underserved communities.