Missouri designates $7.5 million to help schools cover costs of PPE and cleaning

State officials say several million dollars in federal funding will help Missouri schools cover the costs of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Governor Mike Parson says $7.5 million of the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund has been allocated to a cost-share program with counties, to help Missouri schools cover PPE costs. The money will also help schools cover the costs of cleaning and medical supplies for school buildings and buses.

The governor says schools can use relief funds provided under the CARES Act for any COVID-19 related expenses, including PPE costs.

Missouri Commissioner of Education Dr. Margie Vandeven and state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams will testify Tuesday morning in Jefferson City, before the bipartisan House Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention.

Committee Chairman State Rep. Jonathan Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, tells Missourinet that the number one issue he’s hearing about from his constituents is about school plans. He has a nine-year-old and a six-year-old in public school.

Commissioner Vandeven will be testifying about schools.

Chairman Patterson says that Dr. Williams will testify about the trajectory Missouri is on. Dr. Patterson, a private practice general surgeon, is interested what will happen if/when a COVID-19 vaccine is developed. Patterson wants to know if DHSS has a plan in place.

DHSS says Missouri now has had 58,927 cases. That is up from Friday’s number of 57,379.

