Missouri Department of Transportation planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of October 5, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of October 5 – 11.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through spring 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 169, Routes 48, B, E, and DD – Bridge flushing, Oct. 5 – 9

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from the Iowa state line to the Holt County line, Oct. 5 – 9

Buchanan County

I-29 – Rumble strip installation for a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through mid-October. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly and some lane closures could remain up around-the-clock.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work southbound just south of Francis Street, Oct. 5 – 7

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work southbound just north of Charles Street, Oct. 5 – 13

I-29 Outer Road – Chip seal project on the east side of I-29, south of Route 116, Oct. 6 – 9

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Route 13 – Pavement repair at the Log Creek Bridge, Oct. 5

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 13 to Southeast Whitetail Road, Oct. 6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Tater Hill Creek, 1.1 miles west of U.S. Route 65 through mid-December.

U.S. Route 24 – Flood repair from the Moss Creek Bridge to the Missouri River Bridge through October. The shoulders in this section will be closed for the duration of the project. In addition, from Sept. 28 through Oct. 6, one lane of U.S. Route 24 in this same 4-mile section will be closed for shoulder widening and pavement marking. Temporary signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through late October

Route 116 – Resurfacing project from east of Plattsburg to Route A/33 in Lathrop. The contractor plans to have all work complete by Oct. 9. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place. Flaggers and a pilot car will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through Oct. 7. This includes Saturday work.

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, Oct. 6

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Route 6, Oct. 9

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Ervens Branch, 0.4 miles north of Route W, through early November.

U.S. Route 36 – Sign replacement just west of Sale Barn Road, Oct. 5 – 6

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route 33 to Route C, Oct. 5 – 9. This will be an around-the-clock lane closure.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk work in Trenton from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge through mid-October. This includes Saturday work.

Route 190 – Chip seal project from the Daviess County line to Route 146, Oct. 6 – 7

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through Oct. 7. This includes Saturday work.

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Coal Creek through mid-January.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Kimsey Creek. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. The contractor plans to have the road open by Oct. 14. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Route W – Chip seal project from the Grundy County line to Route A, Oct. 7 – 8

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek and Big Slough bridges, east of Route AB, and Stream and Florida Creek bridges, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route H – Pavement repair project from Route A to 350th Street. The project is expected to begin Oct. 6 and continue through late October. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route A – Pavement repair and overlay from Route H to U.S. Route 71. The project is expected to begin Oct. 6 and continue through late October. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.

Route AH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 350th Street to 370th Street, Oct. 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route AH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route VV to 350th Street, Oct. 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from the One Hundred and Two River to Keystone Road, Oct. 7, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route PP – Pothole patching, Oct. 7

Putnam County

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 143rd Road to 220th Street, Oct. 5, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 233rd Street to Jewel Road, Oct. 6, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

Worth County

Route Y – Pothole patching, Oct. 5 – 6

Routes E, K, O, and Z – Pothole patching, Oct. 5 – 9

