Missouri Department of Transportation holding public meeting in Chillicothe today regarding bridge projects

The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to Chillicothe High School today to offer comments on bridge projects.

Known as the Northwest Bridge bundle, MoDOT plans to replace or rehabilitate up to 34 bridges in poor condition, most of which are said to have fewer than 400 vehicles per day.

The open house style information meeting today will run from 4 pm until 6 pm at Chillicothe High School, 2801 Hornet Road

Similar MoDOT open house meetings are on March 21st at Milan C-2 High School and March 28th at the Putnam County Library in Unionville.

The meetings will identify the 34 bridges being proposed for inclusion in what will be a design-build project with one contracting team hired to complete the design work and make the improvements under one contract with the state.

