Missouri Department of Revenue seeks bids for Cameron license office

The Missouri Department of Revenue announces the upcoming Request for Proposal (RFP) for the license office in Cameron, Missouri, located at 508 Lana Dr, Cameron, MO, 64429. Bidding will begin on February 7 and must be submitted by February 22.

For a list of bid opportunities and instructions on how to respond, please visit Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS, at this link. Interested groups or individuals wishing to bid to operate the Cameron License Office must have an active Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) and submit the proposal under the legal entity name to which the FEIN was assigned. The Missouri Department of Revenue, through the Office of Administration, is posting an RFP for the Cameron License Office, proposing a new office. Interested bidders have approximately 10 business days to submit their proposal for operating the license office through the competitive bid process, as detailed in the RFP.

Proposals will be evaluated based on the criteria outlined in the RFP. A review team at the Department of Revenue will evaluate all proposals, and the proposal that scores the highest in the areas specified in the RFP will be selected to operate the office.

