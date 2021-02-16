Missouri Department of Resources awards $1.36 million to Meadville and $4.18 million to Carrollton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Resources has awarded $1.36 million in financial assistance to the City of Meadville for upgrades to its wastewater collection and treatment system. The total project cost is estimated at $1.86 million and is expected to be complete by April 2022.

Missouri DNR has also awarded $4.18 million to the City of Carrollton for upgrades to its drinking water distribution. That project is estimated to cost $4.47 million and is anticipated to be complete by December.

A news release says the City of Meadville will install equipment to transform its current system to land-apply treated water for its wastewater collection and treatment system upgrades. That way the city can recycle nutrients back into the soil instead of discharge effluent into waterways. Meadville purchased 45 acres for the current 12-acre irrigation project, which includes an ecological buffer zone and allows for future expansion. The city will reduce sampling costs by adopting the land-application method and minimize the need for upgrades to comply with future regulation changes under the Clean Water Act.

The city will fund the project using a combination of department assistance programs, including a $494,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund low-interest loan, a $494,000 CWSRF grant, and a $371,350 Rural Sewer Grant. The funding provided by DNR is estimated to save Meadville’s ratepayers $865,350 in principal and about $116,000 in interest over the loan’s 20-year term. The city also received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Economic Development.

The City of Carrollton will replace more than 22,000 feet of pipe as well as fittings, valves, service connections, meters, and other accessories for its drinking water distribution system upgrades. The project will enable the city to maintain and operate a water system that meets drinking water quality standards and provides water service now and in the future.

The project will be funded by a $4.18 million low-interest Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan through DNR and $288,383 from other funding sources. The funding package is estimated to save Carrollton’s ratepayers about $900,000 in interest costs over the loan’s 20-year term.

Related