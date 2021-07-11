Missouri Department of Natural Resources issues boil order for Unionville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a boil water order for the Unionville Public Water System.

The order was issued due to the system experiencing an interruption in the water treatment process resulting in the system exceeding the maximum turbidity level standard.

The Unionville Public Water System is adding extra chlorine to lower the turbidity. The order will remain in effect until finished water turbidity levels meet standards, and water samples in the distribution system are absent of total coliform bacteria.

