Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Princeton

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grant to the city of Princeton in Mercer County to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the sewer system. The facility plan should be complete in April 2022.

“This grant gives Missouri communities like Princeton a prime opportunity to carefully assess their wastewater treatment systems and identify improvements that will keep them operating effectively,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “This not only helps communities maintain key infrastructure that is so crucial to continued growth and vitality, but it also provides important economic benefits as well.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs.

