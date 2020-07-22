Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development to host virtual job fairs

As part of the state’s Return Strong efforts to help Missourians skill up and get back to work, the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development is hosting two virtual job fairs. The first job fair will be this Wednesday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the second will take place Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 200 employers are signed up to connect with job seekers in the virtual setting.

Missouri is teaming up with the State of Colorado to utilize its virtual software for these two events. The platform will include open job listings by industry, a chance for employers to host live chats, give presentations about their company and job opportunities, and speak with job candidates.

“Connecting job candidates to hiring companies is a key component to the state’s Return Strong campaign and our department’s overall mission,” said Mardy Leathers, Director of Workforce Development. “There are a historic number of people seeking employment right now, so we hope to make this virtual experience just as impactful as any face-to-face job fair.”

Job seekers can register now at THIS LINK to receive a reminder email and link to the virtual job fairs. The Department has connected with more than 2,000 job candidates across the state for the virtual job fair on Wednesday.

Employers can still register for the Aug. 5 fair through July 23, at THIS LINK.

Additional virtual job fairs are being planned for the future – those dates will be released once finalized.

