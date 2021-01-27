Missouri Department of Higher Education releases report on response of postsecondary institutions during COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) released an addendum to its third COVID-19 After-Action Report, which was published in December 2020.

Much like last December’s report, the addendum focuses on the initial institutional response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As colleges and universities quickly transitioned to online courses, three major problems presented themselves: digital and economic divides among college students, financial uncertainty for both schools and students, and expected decreases in fall enrollment.

To address those problems, MDHEWD, along with leaders from the state’s institutions of higher education, took the insights that were gained during the onset of the pandemic and created separate lists of health and safety, course modality, and community support recommendations.

“Along with last month’s report, this addendum takes a nationwide approach to analyzing COVID-19’s impact on higher education,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Additionally, this new piece of the report offers a comprehensive set of best practices, which schools can reference and apply moving forward.”

Today’s addendum is part of the third After-Action Report published by MDHEWD since the onset of the pandemic. The first report covered the online, rapid response of Missouri’s postsecondary institutions. The second took a broad look at how Missouri’s institutions adapted to provide wraparound services such as food, housing, health care, career planning, disability, and other support services – all vital pieces to student success.

You can download all of the After-Action Reports at THIS LINK.

Related