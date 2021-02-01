Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services seeking organizations to provide meals to children during summer months

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is looking for non-profit organizations throughout the state to help feed thousands of children who would otherwise go without meals during the summer months and during times of public emergencies when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.

The Summer Food Service Program reimburses organizations for meals they serve to children under the age of 18 who are at risk of not having enough to eat during the summer months. The program is one of the ways Missouri is working to fight childhood hunger. Organizations that choose to sponsor the SFSP will help ensure that children in underserved areas of the state continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.

“Preventing food insecurity in children is an important step in improving the health of Missourians,” said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS Director. “Without the assistance of organizations across the state, many of Missouri’s children would have gone without meals during this past year. We greatly appreciate the organizations who have stepped up to provide the critical nutrition our children need.”

Organizations eligible to participate in the program as sponsors include non-profit organizations such as schools, faith-based organizations, camps, private nonprofit agencies, and local government entities. The sites qualify if they are located in areas where at least half of the children are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals.

The federally funded program is administered by DHSS. The department is now accepting applications from new non-profit organizations to participate in the program. Organizations interested in serving nutritious meals to children through the summer are requested to apply. Training in the requirements for the program will be provided.

More information about the Summer Food Service Program is available online at the DHSS website or by telephone at 888-435-1464 (toll-free). Hearing- and speech-impaired citizens can dial 711. Community organizations that would like to become sponsors may also email the Summer Food Service Program at [email protected] or write to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Summer Food Service Program, P.O. Box 570, Jefferson City, MO 65102 for more information.

