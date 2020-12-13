Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 2,700 additional cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Sunday morning reported nearly 2,700 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state compared to Saturday’s update.

The latest figure is down slightly from the seven day average of nearly 2,800 new cases a day during the period ending Thursday.

Deaths in Missouri attributed to COVID-19 totaled 4,511 since the pandemic began and it is noted that figure is an increase of eight deaths compared to Saturday’s report. The seven-day positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 18.1 percent.

Hospitalizations in Missouri attributed to COVID-19 exceeded 2,600 on Thursday, the most recent day in which data was available. There were 604 patients in intensive care units and 332 people on ventilators.

The remaining hospital in-patient bed capacity and intensive care bed capacity were both at 21 percent. The remaining ventilator capacity was 66 percent.

