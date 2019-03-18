Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services releases drafts of rules for medical marijuana facilities

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has released additional drafts of rules for the medical marijuana program.

Draft rules for cultivation facilities, dispensary facilities, infused products manufacturing facilities, and medical marijuana establishments, in general, are now posted on the DHSS website. These rules are in draft form and are subject to change. Article XIV of the Constitution tasks DHSS with having all rules finalized by June 4.

Five public forums were held throughout the state in February and March. Attendees in Jefferson City, Poplar Bluff, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield had an opportunity to speak directly with the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation about their concerns and suggestions for the program’s rules.

“It was a great opportunity for us to travel the state and hear from parties interested in this program,” said Lyndall Fraker, Director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “All feedback we received was considered, and is still being considered, as we continue drafting the rules.”

Video and/or audio coverage from the forums is available on the DHSS YouTube channel.

Rules specifically focused on qualified patients and primary caregivers were released in February. Additional drafts of proposed rules addressing other components of the medical marijuana program will be posted online as they are completed. DHSS encourages feedback on these drafts as well as future drafts as these are not final. Suggestions can be submitted using the online suggestion form.