Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services names director of cannabis regulation

Amy Moore has been named the director of the Division of Cannabis Regulation within Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Moore, who has been with the department for four years, most recently served as the deputy director and counsel for the Division of Cannabis Regulation.

Moore began her DHSS career shortly after Missouri voters approved the 2018 ballot initiative that resulted in the implementation of the state’s first medical marijuana program. She directed the development and administration of the regulatory program from its initial formation and helped draft the regulatory framework for the new industry that has since grown to serve more than 200,000 qualified patients, license over 370 facilities and generate more than $640 million in sales.

“Amy has helped lead this to be the well-regulated and successful program that voters approved years ago, and we trust that her highly-regarded levels of leadership, wisdom, and expertise will smoothly guide our department and Missourians through this next phase of program growth,” said Paula F. Nickelson, acting director of DHSS. “No other is more familiar with how cannabis has been and will continue to be regulated in Missouri. Amy will continue to effectively uphold the Constitution and the will of Missouri voters.”

Per Amendment 3, DHSS is the agency assigned with regulating the adult use of cannabis for those ages 21 and up in Missouri just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since its 2018 inception.

Moore previously served the Missouri Public Service Commission and Missouri Department of Social Services. She graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee with three bachelor’s degrees and earned her law degree from the University of Missouri School of Law.

(Amy Moore photo via Linkedin account)

