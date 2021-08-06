Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issues closing order to Heng Feng Food Services in Lexington

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued a closing order to Heng Feng Food Services, Inc., in Lexington, Missouri.

The order was issued to the operators of the food warehouse after recent visits by DHSS inspectors identified ongoing pest control issues. Heng Feng Food Services, Inc. is a distributor of food supplies in Missouri and nationally.

Lifting of the closing order will be considered once inspectors determine pest control issues have been resolved and there is no risk of adulterated food being distributed to the public.

Questions or concerns from the food industry regarding this action can be directed to DHSS’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services at 573-751-6095.

