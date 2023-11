The Missouri Department of Corrections reports the death of an inmate from the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron.

Seventy-six-year-old Daniel Williams was pronounced dead at the center on November 13th. He died of apparent natural causes.

Williams was serving multiple life sentences from Saint Louis City for first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill with malice, and striking a police officer. He was first received into the Missouri Department of Corrections on January 20th, 1977.