Missouri Department of Corrections reports active COVID-19 case at Western Missouri Correctional Center

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports an active COVID-19 case among offenders at the Western Missouri Correctional Center of Cameron. It is the only case reported for offenders at the facility.

There are also 13 cumulative staff cases at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, which is an increase of five. Eleven are active, and two have recovered.

The number of cumulative cases of COVID-19 at the Chillicothe Correctional Center remains at 252. Twenty are active, and 232 have recovered.

The number of cumulative staff cases at the Chillicothe Correctional Center has increased by four to 31. Nine of those cases are active, and 22 have recovered.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares