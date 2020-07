The Missouri Department of Corrections reports more cases of COVID-19 at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

As of the morning of Saturday, July 11th, there are six staff cases and 32 offender cases. That is an increase of one among staff and eight among offenders since early the afternoon of Friday, July 10th.

The number of cases at the Western Missouri Correctional Center of Cameron has not increased. Two staff cases and one offender case have been reported there.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares