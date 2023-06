Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Corrections announces the death of an inmate from the Crossroads Correctional Center of Cameron.

Sixty-six-year-old Leon Gunn was pronounced dead at the Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City Monday night, May 26th. He died of apparent natural causes.

Gunn was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Jackson County. He was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections on December 23rd, 1987.

Related