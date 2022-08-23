Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center

Local News August 23, 2022August 23, 2022 KTTN News
Paula Stark dies at Chillicothe Correctional Center
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.

She was processed into the Missouri Department of Corrections on February 17, 2021.

Stark died of apparent natural causes.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections)

Post Views: 10,397
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.