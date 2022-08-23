Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.

She was processed into the Missouri Department of Corrections on February 17, 2021.

Stark died of apparent natural causes.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections)