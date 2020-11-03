Missouri Department of Conservation to provide drop-off sites for those wanting CWD testing of deer

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will provide drop-off sites in Northwest Missouri for hunters who wish to have deer tested for chronic wasting disease.

Four drop off sites in a CWD Management Zone will be available through January 15th: the Lake Paho Conservation Area of Princeton, The Trading Post of Marceline, PB-5 of Linneus, and near the New Boston fire station. Volunteer testing is also available at the MDC offices in Chillicothe and Saint Joseph during business hours.

At voluntary drop off sites, hunters must leave deer heads with six inches of neck attached and the antlers removed. Drop boxes will have instructions and materials needed. Test results will be online.

More information on the drop-off sites can be found at mdc.mo.gov.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares