Missouri Department of Conservation to offer Women’s Firearm Workshop in Kirksville

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites women to a free, two-day firearms workshop in Kirksville on Oct. 2 and 3. The program will begin with a classroom portion at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the MDC Northeast Regional Office, 3500 S. Baltimore St., in Kirksville, followed by a hands-on shooting clinic at a nearby range from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

The classroom portion will cover handguns, shotguns, and rifles, including discussion of calibers and types of firearms, safety and cleaning, loading and unloading, and shooting techniques.

Participants will then have an opportunity to practice techniques learned in the classroom, and fire various types of firearms with guidance from experienced MDC staff.

Women may bring their own firearms each evening, but they must be unloaded and in a case. No ammunition will be permitted on Tuesday for the classroom portion.

Registration is free and open to all women. Participants age 14-17 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must register by noon on Sept. 28. Register for this free event at mdc.mo.gov/events.

For questions or more information about this event, contact MDC Outdoor Skills Specialist Rob Garver at (660) 785-2420 or email [email protected] sends e-mail.