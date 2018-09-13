Missouri Department of Conservation to offer Hunter Education Session in Green City

The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a free hunter education skills session in Green City from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at City Hall, 4 S. Green St.

The hunter education skills session fulfills the second half of the hunter-education certification process. To attend this class, students must first complete the Missouri hunter education knowledge prerequisite by completing the free self-study guide called Today’s Hunter in Missouri or completing hunter education online at mdc.mo.gov. Obtain a free study guide from the MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville or at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zox. If completing hunter education online, participants MUST complete all the chapter review and must print a copy of the skills session qualifier certificate or display the PDF on a mobile device to enter the skills session.

Students must be at least 11 years old by Oct. 23, 2018. Registrants 16-years old and younger must present a birth certificate, or other proof of age to attend the course.

Hunter education has reduced hunting accidents and deaths by more than 70-percent since it became mandatory in 1987. For this reason, MDC recommends all hunters become hunter-education certified. The program provides a foundation in hunting safety and ethics, and instills responsibility, improves skills and knowledge, and encourages interaction between beginner and veteran hunters.

Attendees must register for this class by Oct. 22. Space is limited and class may fill sooner than the registration deadline, so early registration is encouraged. To register for this class, visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/159338. To learn more about Missouri’s hunter education process, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education-skills-training or call (660) 785-2420.