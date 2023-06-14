Missouri Department of Conservation to offer hay acreage at Trenton, Laclede, Macon, and Cameron State Parks

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Four state parks in northern Missouri – Trenton, Laclede, Macon, and Cameron – are anticipated to offer hay for livestock farmers later this month, as reported by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Individuals interested in cutting hay in conservation areas are advised to contact their local MDC regional office. In this region, the offices are located in Chillicothe and Kirksville.

Hay acreage is available at various parks. Crowder State Park, situated west of Trenton, has a total of 56 acres, including the Shippen Tract on the park’s north side and the Tall Oaks tract. Pershing State Park in Laclede boasts 12 acres in the mound area south of Highway 36. Long Branch State Park in Macon offers 92 acres located on the west side of the Visitor Center Road, in the Macon area, and around Bee Trace Boat Ramp, as well as interior areas of the Bee Trace area peninsula. Wallace State Park, south of Cameron, presents 25 acres for haying at the northeast corner of the park.

To view the designated hay areas, interested parties should contact the respective park superintendent, as indicated by the Department of Conservation. The first person to inspect the area and express interest in obtaining the hay will be granted a no-cost license to proceed with cutting the hay. However, it is mandatory to sign a lease before commencing haying operations. According to MDC, state parks will permit haying to commence on or after June 25th.

For those requiring special over-width hay-hauling permits at no cost, they can make a request through the Missouri Department of Transportation Carrier Express online service.

(Photo by Jonathan Farber on Unsplash)

