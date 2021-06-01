Missouri Department of Conservation to offer Grand River Float Experience

Individuals at least 14 years old can participate in a float trip starting at the Wabash Crossing Access near Gallatin. The Grand River Float Experience will begin at the access on June 30th at 8 a.m.

Participants must have prior experience. They can use their own kayak or canoe, or one can be provided with paddles and a life jacket.

Food and drink will not be provided. Participants should bring lunch, snacks, and something to drink. The group will stop on a sandbar to eat.

Social distancing will be observed. A face covering is optional.

Registration along with more information on the Grand River Float Experience June 30th can be found on the Missouri Department of Conservation website. Questions should be directed to Instructor Adam Brandsgaard at 660-646-6122.

(Photo by Razvan Chisu on Unsplash)