Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free Prescribed Burning for Missouri Land Managers workshop near Chillicothe

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free Prescribed Burning for Missouri Land Managers workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Poosey Conservation Area in Livingston County. This workshop will teach the skills and techniques to safely and effectively use prescribed burns as a habitat or forage management tool.

After registering for the workshop, participants will be required to complete an online study course as a prerequisite to attending the field day skills session. Complete of both will enable participants to obtain their Certified Burner Certification from MDC. The Certified Burner Certification is proof that you have completed all the prescribed burn education requirements in Missouri.

Prescribed burns can be a valuable tool for enhancing native plant diversity and for reducing undesirable vegetation. But a burn can be dangerous and ineffective if not done properly. This workshop will teach about the planning, equipment, weather factors, and techniques needed to execute a successful burn for grassland or woodland management. To obtain the MDC

If weather permits, skills course instructor Scott Roy, MDC district supervisor, will lead a demonstration burn. Participants for the burn are asked to wear fire all-cotton clothing, leather boots, and leather gloves.

This workshop is for participants ages 18 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit this link.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation)

