Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free ice fishing clinic at Mozingo Lake

A deep freeze can bring an outdoor opportunity for hardy anglers. The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free ice fishing clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Mozingo Lake near Maryville.

The clinic will cover what equipment and techniques are effective for ice fishing. Tory Mason, MDC fisheries management biologist, will cover what species of fish to target and what winter habitats beneath the ice the fish prefer. Subjects such as ice safety will also be covered. MDC can provide all necessary gear and staff will coach anglers. But participants are also encouraged to bring their own fishing tackle.

Registration is required. Participants will be notified if ice conditions warrant a schedule change. Anglers must dress appropriately for winter weather. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. To register, call MDC’s Northwest Regional Office at 816-271-3100, or visit this link.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation)

